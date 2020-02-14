Samuel Kalu Will Bounce Back - Rohr

Listen to article

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is confident that Samuel Kalu will bounce back from his recent woes at Bordeaux.

The Super Eagles winger has been accused of not showing enough commitment at the club.

It will be recalled that Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa warned Kalu to be professional in his approach to training

"Samuel Kalu cannot yet train normally with the group, he has a knee problem.

"We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train He just started running again yesterday (Monday), so we have to reinstate him."

Sousa went on : "But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

Rohr believes Kalu will come good for club and country.

“Samuel [Kalu] is a good boy, he always had an exemplary behaviour in the national team,” Rohr said.

“At the start of the season, he was the best dribbler in Europe, he did good things even if he was not at his position. I have news from him, he had a little injury, I hope he returns to the field soon.

“He has the characteristics of a wingman, the percussion, the technique, the speed, the center in first intension, a good strike, he can play on both sides,” Rohr concluded on Kalu.