FIFA U-17 Women’s WC qualifiers: One dozen players to be screened out

The technical crew of the women's national U-17 football team Flamingos, are set to drop no fewer than 12 players who have failed to meet the required standard of players needed.

The Nigeria Women's U-17 National team who are presently camped in Abuja will have to fight for a jersey and a number ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup African qualifier first round first leg match between Nigeria and Guinea on 1st March in Conakry, Guinea.

To be able to get the best and outstanding players, the technical crew of the national team headed by Abimbola Olowookere has announced that they will be dropping over 12 players yesterday, February 12, 2020.

It is also expected that Coach Olowookere will invite new players who will not only meet the expectation of the national team but also help Nigeria defeat Guinea in the home and away match as well as securing a win in the World Cup finals.

It is reported that the Flamingos had recently played a friendly test game and defeated Mees Football Academy 3-2 at the FIFA Goal Project pitch, Abuja last Saturday. The team is also expected to play host to Blessed Stars Football Academy of Uyo this February.

Nigeria was left out by Cameroon in the second round of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup edition in Uruguay. Nigerians everywhere are hoping for a better result this year.