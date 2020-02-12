Barcelona Star Dembele Ruled Out For Six Months

Listen to article

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined for six months following a successful hamstring surgery.

The France international was preparing to return from a thigh injury before pulling out of training with another hamstring injury.

Dembele's time at Barcelona has been marred by injuries and the club fans are already tired of his incessant injuries having missed more games for the club than he has played this season.

He has missed 63 games in all competitions for Barcelona due to different type of injuries since joining the club from Dortmund in 2017 to replace Neymar.

According to a statement by Barcelona

“The first team player Ousmane Dembéle has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months.

“The striker was continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury when he was forced to retire from a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva last week. Subsequent tests confirmed a complete rupture to the tendon in the proximal hamstring of his right leg.”

Barcelona welcome Getafe to Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday