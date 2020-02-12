Pochettino Wants Premier League Return 

Listen to article

Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his desire to be back in the premier league few months after losing his job as Tottenham manager.

The former Espanyol coach was sacked in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho due to Tottenham poor form.

He led them to their first ever champions league final last year before they lost to Liverpool, that was the beginning of their downfall as they failed to repeat the form this season.

The Argentine was first linked with Barcelona and he has been continuously linked with Manchester United

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League” Pochettino admitted on ‘In The Pink podcast.

“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

“I was in Argentina, I was in Qatar, I was in Spain and I have Jesus [Perez, assistant manager to Pochettino at Spurs] who follows the news a little bit but I notice the rumours.

“All of the coaching staff accept that there are rumours. We deal with rumours naturally.

“The people need natural people, normal people and we don’t say that we are unique with that but we are not actors and we don’t do anything that we don’t believe.”

Pochettino added: “If we move to Europe. We are going to miss England.”