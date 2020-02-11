Osimhen Is The Most Influential Player In French League 

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the most influential player in the French league according to statistics.

The former Charleroi striker was on target in Lille's 2-0 away victory over Angers on Friday.

He has been an influential player for the club since joining in the summer scoring 12 goals and contributing three assists in 23 matches.

Osimhen scored the opening goal for Lille for the eighth time this season in the league, he is ahead of the league top scorer, Ben Yedder (7) Brazilian superstar Neymar is third on the list scoring the first goal for PSG six times.

Osimhen's goals has earned 13 points for Lille more than any player in the French league.

Denis Bouanga has also opened the scoring eighth times for Saint Etienne and his goals has earned his club ten points in the league.

Top five most influential players in the French league

– Victor Osimhen: 13 points

– Habib Diallo: 10 points

– Denis Bouanga: 10 points

– Neymar: 9 points

– Ludovic Ajorque: 9 points