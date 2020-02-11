Mesut Ozil Unsure Of Arsenal Future

Listen to article

Arsenal midfielder is not certain of his future with the club with his contract set to run out next year and no new contract has been discussed.

The former Germany international has been linked with a move to D.C. United in Major League Soccer but he does not know what the future holds for him after an underwhelming season.

"After this season I have one more year and after that I don't know what will happen because I can't see the future," Ozil told reporters at Arsenal's midseason training camp in Dubai.

"What I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let's see what happens in the future."

Ozil is confident that Arsenal can book a champions league place despite being in the 10th position on the log.

"We know it is a hard season for us but we want to win games to take the points to be maybe at the end of the season in the top four," Ozil said.

"Our goal is to be in the Champions League. This year we had difficult times but I think we're in a good way.

"In just the two months Mikel [Arteta] is here we improve a lot."

Ozil and Arsenal will be back in premier league action on Sunday against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.