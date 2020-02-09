Report: Juventus ready to sell Aaron Ramsey after one season

Listen to article

Could Aaron Ramsey be returning to England ?

A report from Italy says Juventus is willing to sell the 29-year-old Welshman after an injury-riddle start to his time in Serie A.

Ramsey opted to sign with the Turin side on a free transfer, earning a rich deal from the serial Serie A champs.

Any exit carries a word of caution for those hoping he might their club: Ramsey's had a reported salary of around $162,000 per week. He'd have to agree to a new deal, as few will be willing to pay that wage.

As we've seen with Gareth Bale , a club wanting to sell a big-wage player and the player willing to take a pay cut can be mutually exclusive concepts.

Who would have the money to meet his expectations? Would Mikel Arteta 's return to Arsenal and new leadership move the meter? Arsenal was speaking about a new deal for the Welshman before a seeming change in attitude . Only Mesut Ozil , Alexandre Lacazette , and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make more than Ramsey's reported wage. PSG? Manchester United?

Ramsey has two goals in 19 matches for Juve, none since an early November goal at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

His lack of playing time is certainly a concern for Wales, who is preparing for EURO 2020. Ramsey has 16 goals and seven assists in 60 caps.

Follow @NicholasMendola

NBC Sports