Ighalo Must Perform To Save Solskjaer's Job - Arsenal Legend 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has opined that Manchester United could sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Odion Ighalo fails to perform.

Odion Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on loan till the of the season.

Merson says the deal could put the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in jeopardy.

“If that signing is a disaster then Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in big trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong. He could rediscover the form he once he had at Watford and be a huge success. But he could be the biggest laughing stock the Premier League has ever seen.

“Only time will tell.

“But remember, the last time he was here he only scored once in 18 games before Watford sold him and he���ll have gotten lazy playing in China.”

Paul Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star and he also said Ighalo's deal can not be compared to Henrik Larsson's deal

He added: “I’ve heard people compare it with Henrik Larsson because nobody expected him to still be any good when United signed him either.

“But Larsson had been world class. He had scored goals in major tournaments and won big trophies. And he still had his finishing and his movement.

“Ighalo doesn’t have any of that on his CV and he’s coming into a struggling team. The biggest one he’s ever played for.

“It’s a big ask, and if it all goes horribly wrong it will just pile more pressure on the manager because you’re always judged on your signings as well as your results.”

Paul Merson won numerous trophies for Arsenal during his playing days