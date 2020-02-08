Rohr Provides Francis Uzho Injury Update

Listen to article

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is on the path of recovery from a knee injury he sustained while on national duty according to Gernot Rohr.

The Omonia goalkeeper suffered a knee injury against Brazil in October, he subsequently underwent a successful surgery.

Rohr has provided the fitness update of the talented shot-stopper

“For the recovery of Uzoho, we have good news. He is working in the fitness room and given more strength on his knee and leg,” Rohr told AOI.

“He cannot for the moment undergo training with everybody but he is on the right path.”

Uzoho has 14 caps for Nigeria since making his debut against Argentina in 2018

Super Eagles will be back in action for the 2021 Nations cup qualifier against Sierra Leone.