Nike Unveil New Super Eagles Jersey

The new Super Eagles jersey has been unveiled by Nike, the design is inspired by the Traditional Agbada.

Nike produced an eye catching design for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which was named "Naija" earned the admiration of the football world.

It will be difficult to reproduce another design like that but the new Swoosh design is also a beauty to behold and some Nigerian football followers are already excited about it.

According to Nike, The Swoosh design has unique histories and cultures

"The extensive array of federations donning the Swoosh each have unique histories and cultures," read a statement on the Nike News website. "In 2020, their distinctive attributes are celebrated with highly differentiated collections.

"Building upon the learnings from the successful 2018 Nigeria Collection, Nike undertook deep cultural immersions and collaborated with each federation to ensure the designs truly resonated.

"From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own," the statement continued. "Counter to templatization, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."

Super Eagles are expected to use the jersey at the World Cup qualifiers and also at the World Cup in Qatar.