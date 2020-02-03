How Osimhen Missed Out On Barcelona and Real Madrid Move 

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen missed out on a move to Spain in the winter because Lille rejected the advances of Real Madrid and Barcelona for their top scorer.

Osimhen joined from Wolfsburg in the summer in a € 13 . 5 m deal to replace Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal.

The former Charleroi striker has been prolific in front of goal since joining the Ligue one side, scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances in all competition including the winning goal against Strasbourg on Saturday.

According to French newspaper Le 10 Sport , Real Madrid and Barcelona contacted Lille during the January transfer window about a move for the Super Eagles striker but their advances were rejected.

Both teams are expected to return for Osimhen in the summer as they aim to strengthen their forward line especially Barcelona who will be on the look out for a striker having failed to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez who has been ruled out for four months.

It has been reported in the French media that Lille will be willing to listen to offer in the region of in the region of € 35 m for Osimhen.

Osimhen played a major role in Nigeria's 4-2 victory over Lesotho when he scored a brace and assisted the other two goals to give the Super Eagles maximum points.