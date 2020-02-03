Tottenham Stun Manchester City To Boost Top Four Hopes, Arsenal Draw Again 

Listen to article

Tottenham defeated Manchester City 2-0 courtesy of goals from new signing, Steven Bergwijn and Heung Son Min.

Raheem Sterling escaped a red card for a stamp on Dele Alli and that made Spurs players and manager furious.

The first half ended goalless but Tottenham scored with their first shot when Bergwijn curled in an effort from the edge of the box to score on his debut.

Hugo Lloris saved Gundogan's spot kick after Aurier was penalised for a clumsy challenge.

Oleksandr Zinchenko on the hour mark for second bookable offence few minutes later Tottenham took advantage of the numerical advantage to score two goals.

Son increased the lead when his effort deflected off Fernandinho to beat Ederson to boost Spurs top four hopes.

Tottenham are now four points behind Chelsea in the race for the fourth position.

Manchester City gave now lost six matches in the premier league their joint-most in a single campaign under Pep Guardiola, they also lost six in 2016-2017 season.

Tottenham recorded their first win over Manchester City in the premier league since October 2016.

José Mourinho hailed his players for earning an important win against the defending champions.

"With a few draws of people in the same area of the table as us, it was very important to get three points.

We still have an eye on fourth. It was a match where you know the quality of the opponent. You want to win, but you can lose. I'm delighted with the boys.

"Only [VAR] Kevin Friend can explain why it was not a red card [for Raheem Sterling]. He has the chance to watch again.

"That decision would change the game. It would probably not be such an enjoyable game, one team with one player more for an hour is a big advantage. I think it's a clear red card.

