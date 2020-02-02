Ronaldo On Target Again As Juventus Brush Aside Florentina 

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his rich vein of form by scoring a brace against Florentina on Sunday Afternoon.

The former Real Madrid star has been scoring for fun in the last few Weeks, he has now scored in his last nine games for the Old Lady, equaling David Trezeguet's record of scoring in nine consecutive matches for the club.

Ronaldo scored his first goal just before halftime from the spot and he also added the second from the spot with ten minutes to go.

The Portuguese international has now 50 goals for Juventus since joining from Real Madrid in 2018.

Ronaldo started his scoring streak against Sassuolo on December 1, he has extended it with goals against Lazio, Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, Roma, Parma, Napoli and Florentina.

Ronaldo has now played 151 penalties in his career including shootout, he has scored 126 and missed 25 with 83.4 per cent conversion rate.

He has now scored more Serie A goals (40) since he joined Juventus than any other player in the competition.