Djokovic Beats Thiem To Win 8th Australian Open Title

Listen to article

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to win his eighth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam.

The Serbian is the first man to win a Grand Slam in three different decades since the open era in 1968.

Dominic Thiem didn't go down without a fight, he gave Djokovic a tough time before bowing to the superior firepower of the Serb.

Djokovic reserved special praise for Dominic Thiem for his impressive performance in the match.

“Congrats Dominic for an amazing tournament,” said Djokovic.

“You had an outstanding time in the event and you were very close to winning it today. You have all the skills and I am sure you will going to win more than one Grand Slam in your career.”

“Huge respects to Dominic’s team and family as well. They are doing amazing things.”

Dominic Thiem also return the gesture by congratulating Djokovic

"I would like to start, of course, with a huge congrats to Novak, amazing achievement. And also to all your team. unreal what you’re doing throughout all these years.”

Djokovic will return to the top of the rankings on Monday replacing Rafael Nadal.