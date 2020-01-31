Why I Joined Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes 

Listen to article

Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reason behind his move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese International completed his move to Manchester United on Thursday in a €55m deal.

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

"For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies. I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.

"It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the acquisition of the Portuguese midfielder backing him to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

“We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team," he said.

"Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

"Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

Bruno Fernandes is in line to make his debut against Wolves on Saturday at Old Trafford.