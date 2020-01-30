Liverpool Beat West Ham To Move 19 Points Clear 

Listen to article

Liverpool defeated West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium to go 19 points clear over Manchester City.

Mohammed Salah opened the scoring from the spot after Origi was fouled just before half time, Oxlade Chamberlain put the icing on the cake with a close range effort to hand Liverpool the maximum points.

The Reds have now 23 out of 24 matches in the premier league this season, including 15 in a row to put them firmly on course for their first premier league title.

Jurgen Klopp insists that nothing has been won yet, urging his players to keep winning

"I'm only happy about the three points," he said. "Tonight was a normal performance. I have no idea [if anyone will catch us].

The first target is to get the maximum points - there are still a lot of games.

"Yes we have 70 points, an incredible number, but so many things can happen. I'm not too much concerned about records.

"We had a record at [Borussia] Dortmund and Bayern [Munich] beat it the next season. We don't feel as though anything is done, I promise you. We take a deep breath and then Saturday it's Southampton."

Liverpool boasts of 70 points in 24 matches, that is the quickest any team has ever reached at this stage of the season.