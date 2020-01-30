Man City Book Carabao Cup Final Place Despite Man Utd Loss

Listen to article

Manchester City lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semifinal, but they booked their place in the final after winning 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Nemanja Matic scored the only goal with a screamer to give United a win over their rivals, but it wasn't enough for a place in the final.

Manchester City defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last season and they are on course to defend the trophy with a date against Aston Villa in the final at Wembley on March 1st.

Pep Guardiola warned his players to be more clinical to after dominating the tie

"Over 180 minutes we were better than United," said Guardiola. "We created chances to score a lot of goals and didn't convert. We need to learn to be more clinical.

"We played a side with incredible physicality. The goal was from a set-piece. The first time they shot on target. In both games, we were better."

Manchester United have now won twice at the Etihad Stadium and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed his players for the feat.

"I am so proud of these players. They have beaten City twice at their ground. They have come so far these players. They have given me absolutely everything.

"We have come a long way. Even though we did not create too many clear cut chances, we pressed them back. It pleased me.

Manchester City are the third side to reach three consecutive Carabao Cup finals after Liverpool (4), Nottingham Forest (3)