Akpeyi Signs New Kaizer Chiefs Contract

Listen to article

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has signed a new deal with Kaizer Chiefs, signing a two-year deal to extend his stay at the South Africa based club.

The 33-year-old joined Chiefs in January 2019 to serve as a cover for Ithumelang Khume who was injured.

He struggled in his first six months at the club drawing criticisms from some of the supporters but he has proved his doubters wrong with series of impressive performances.

Akpeyi is currently the club's first choice goalkeeper ahead of Ithumelang Khume.

He has signed a two year new contract with an option to renew for another year

Akpeyi has made 18 appearances for the club in all competitions this season and he has conceded 15 goals.

The former Warri Wolves goalkeeper made his debut for Nigeria in 2015 against South Africa.