Breaking: Christian Obodo Involved In A Car Crash 

Former Super Eagles star, Christian Obodo was involved in a ghastly auto accident along Osoro road in Delta over the weekend.

The former Udinese midfielder who was known for his skillful style of play escaped unhurt.

Obodo was born in Warri and he made his Super Eagles debut in the LG cup tournament in 2001.

He started his club career with Plateau United before joining Perugia in Italy, he had stints with Florentina, Udinese, Torino and Lecce in the Italian Series A.

Obodo played a key role in the 2006 World Cup Qualifiers for Nigeria, making six appearances and scoring a goal, he also represented Nigeria at the 2006 Nations Cup in Egypt where he scored a goal against Zimbabwe in a 2-0 win for the Super Eagles.

He was abducted by Gunmen in Warri, but he was rescued the next day by the police without paying any ransom, the suspects were also arrested.