Firmino Scores Late Goal As Liverpool Move 16 Points Clear 

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner to give Liverpool a 2-1 win against Wolves to send them sixteen points clear after another tough victory that underlined their title credentials.

Jordon Henderson gave the visitors an early lead with a glancing header to set them on course for another victory, but Raul Jimenez restored parity for Wolves just after the restart.

Saido Mane was substituted in the first half after sustaining what looks like a minor injury.

Wolves caused Liverpool plenty problems particularly Adama Traore who was in his blistering best.

Liverpool broke Wolves resistance when Roberto Firmino scored the winner with six minutes to go.

The hosts will feel hard done but you can't take anything away from Liverpool, they are in the form of their lives.

The Reds are the third team to go 40 games unbeaten in the premier league.

Roberto Firmino has scored six goals in his last eight matches for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp showered encomiums on his players for passing yet another tough test against Wolves

"We changed the system two or three times, we calmed it down. We had incredible chances in the first half and then at the end it was a magic moment from Bobby.

"The boys are human. It was a little bit up and down. We had discussion on the pitch, there was stuff to improve but set-pieces can bring us back in the game, a good bit of skill can bring us back in the game. Wolves were really strong but it's clear we could settle again.

"You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision and that was Bobby again."

Liverpool are in action against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.