Barcelona Target Loan Move For Aubameyang

Listen to article

Barcelona are considering a move for Arsenal's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to bolster their attacking options.

The club's sport commission met on Monday and they concluded that they will be going for Aubameyang in a six months loan deal before the close of January transfer window.

Barcelona's striker Luis Suarez had been ruled out of action for four months with a knee injury.

The club are eager to sign a replacement for the former Liverpool striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Lionel Messi.

The Spanish champions are hoping to convince Arsenal to accept a six months loan deal for their top scorer.

The Gabonese International is in the final 18 months of his contract and it was rumoured before Arteta took over that he wanted out of Arsenal, but he came out to debunk the story committing his immediate future to the Gunners.

Aubameyang missed Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Chelsea due to suspension.

He has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.