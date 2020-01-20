Chelsea And Inter Milan Agree Victor Moses Loan Deal

Listen to article

Chelsea and Inter Milan have agreed a deal to allow Victor Moses join the Italian club on loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for £10m.

Antonio Conte is interested in signing Victor Moses as he aims to turn Inter Milan to a force to be reckoned with in Italy.

The Italian has led Inter Milan to the top two in the league in his first season and he has impressed with his solid style of play.

Victor Moses enjoyed a fruitful time with Antonio Conte at Chelsea in 2017 when he was deployed as a right wing back.

Victor Moses played a key role as Chelsea won the league with an impressive 30 wins as a result of the change in formation which.

The former Super Eagles star is has returned to Chelsea to facilitate his move to Inter Milan.

He spent a year on loan at Fenerbache in the SuperLig.

Victor Moses has made six appearances for Fenerbache this season and Chelsea are willing to recall him and send him out on loan to Inter Milan.

Moses played 78 matches for Chelsea scoring 8 goals and recording 8 assists.