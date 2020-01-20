Ronaldo On Target Again As Juventus Beat Parma To Go Four Points Clear

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his rich vein of form with a match-winning brace against Parma on Sunday.

The Portuguese captain opened the scoring just before half time to break Parma's resistance and put Juventus on the course of victory.

Andreas Cornelius restored parity for Parma after the break.

Ronaldo slotted home Dybala's pass to restore the lead and ultimately hand the hosts the maximum points.

Juventus are now four points clear of Inter Milan with the victory.

Inter Milan played out a 1-1 draw with Lecce to dent their title hopes.

Ronaldo has now scored in the seventh successive Serie A matches, he is the first player to score in seven consecutive matches for Juventus after David Trezeguet scored in nine matches in a row for the Old Lady in 2005.

The former Real Madrid star has now scored 16 league goals this season, with two assists.