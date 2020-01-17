Tyson Fury Reveals Preparation For Wilder Rematch

Listen to article

Tyson Fury has revealed that he masturbates seven times in a day to release testosterone ahead of his rematch against Deontey Wilder.

Fury and Wilder will battle it out for Part II in Las Vegas following their controversial draw in December 2018.

Fury said he has a special way of releasing energy as he finalises his preparation for the bout in other to come out victorious.

Speaking after the first press conference concluded ahead of the big fight, the 31-year-old said: “I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before.

“I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.”

The bout is scheduled for February 22 at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas, USA.