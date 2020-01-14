How I Went From A FIFA Record Holder To Selling Books - Hakan Sukur 

Listen to article

Former Turkish international, Hakan Sukur has revealed that he now drives Uber to fend for himself and his family.

Sukur, who played for Turkey in the 2002 FIFA world cup was exiled from the country after he was accused of taking part in a coup.

Sukur scored the fastest ever goal in a FIFA world cup match in the third place clash against South Korea 10.8 seconds into the duel that ended 3-2 in favor of Turkey.

He retired in 2008 and ventured into politics, he was elected into Parliament in 2011, before he clashed with Turkey President, Recep Erdogan he and some others were accused of participating in a failed coup, prompting him to go into exile.

The former Inter Milan striker also revealed that aside from driving for Uber, he also sells books after losing all he had.

Speaking to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Sukur said: “I have nothing left, Erdogan took everything: my right to liberty, freedom of expression and right to work.

“Nobody seems able to explain what my role in this coup was supposed to be. I never did anything illegal, I am not a traitor or a terrorist.

“I might be an enemy this Government, but not the state or the Turkish nation. I love my country. After the split with Erdogan, I started to receive threats. My wife’s shop was attacked, my children were harassed, my father put in prison and all my assets confiscated.

“So I moved to the United States, initially running a café in California, but strange people kept coming into the bar. Now I drive for Uber and I sell books.”