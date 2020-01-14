Valverde Sacked As Barcelona Coach

Listen to article

Barcelona have sacked Erneste Valverde as coach and he has been replaced with former Real Betis coach Quique Setien.

Valverde guided the club to two consecutive league titles and they are currently on top of the log this season.

Some section of the fans never liked the former Real Sociedad coach because the club have produced a series of uninspired display especially the capitulations against Roma and Liverpool in the champions league.

The last in his list of 'offences' was the 3-2 loss against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup denying Barcelona an opportunity to win the competition away from Spain.

Barcelona said in a statement

"The club publicly expresses its gratitude to Ernesto Valverde for his professionalism, his commitment, his dedication and his always positive treatment towards all that make up the Barca family. We wish him luck and success in the future".

Queque Setien has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

He guided Real Betis to their highest ever finish in the league and the last four in the Copa Del Rey before leaving by mutual consent in May.

Setien will be in charge of his first match against Granada on Sunday at Nou Camp.