Suarez Ruled Out For Four Months

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has been ruled out of action for four months following a successful knee operation.

The former Liverpool striker played the whole duration of Barcelona's 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup clash on Thursday.

It has been revealed that Suarez sustained an injury to the external meniscus on his right knee and went under the knife with the supervision of Spanish surgeon Dr. Ramon Cugat.

Suarez will be sorely missed by Barcelona after scoring 14 goals in 23 matches this season.

He joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014 and he has scored 142 goals in 180 appearances for the club.

Barcelona will be looking at signing a replacement for Suarez to ease the goalscoring burden on Lionel Messi.