Super Falcons Midfielder Rita Chikwelu Joins Madrid From Swedish Club

Listen to article

Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu has joined Spanish Primera Iberdrola club, Madrid from Swedish Damallsvenskan side Kristianstads for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

Chikwelu has been playing in the Swedish topflight league since 2017 for Kristianstads.

She played a pivotal role for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup in France as the Super Falcons reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1999.

The 31-year-old won the highest goal scorer award for FC United scoring 22 goals to finish as the Finnish Naisten Liiga topscorer in 2009.

Chikwelu will join another Super Falcons player Chidinma Okereke at Madrid and she is also the seventh Nigerian player playing in Spain alongside Asisat Oshoala, Alice Ogebe, Osinachi Ohale, Peace Efih, Chidinma Okeke and Charity Adule.

She was part of the Super Falcons team that won the 2016 and 2018 African Women's Nations Cup.