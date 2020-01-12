Oshoala  Scores Four Goals For Barcelona 

Listen to article

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored four goals as Barcelona Femeni defeated Tacon 6-0 in a Primera Iberdrola match.

The former Arsenal striker started the goal spree just two minutes into the encounter, she doubled her tally in the 19th minute.

Oshoala completed her hat trick just after the restart before adding another goal to make it four in the 63rd minute to complete the massacre for Barcelona Femeni against Tacon away from home.

Oshoala recently won her fourth African player of the year award and she marked the historic moment with her first ever professional hat-trick.

Oshoala has now scored six goals in two matches in 2020, scoring 14 goals in 14 matches this season.

The victory ensure Barcelona's seven point gap over second place Atletico Madrid is intact and they are yet to taste defeat in the league this season.

The Super Falcons captain will hope to continue her impressive run of form against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.