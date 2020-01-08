Etebo Joins Getafe On Loan From Stoke City 

Listen to article

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has completed his loan move to La Liga side Getafe until the end of the season from Stoke City.

Etebo has struggled for playing time this season in the championship after playing regularly in his first season.

The former Las Palmas midfielder has started just eight league matches for Stoke City coming off the bench four times.

Getafe are in the eighth position on the log as they bid to qualify for Europa league.

The La Liga outfit also hold the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Etebo made 14 appearances for Las Palmas in the 2017-2018 season.

Etebo took to his official Twitter handle to wish Stoke City well ahead of the second half of the season after joining Getafe

"New chapter 💪 just want to use this opportunity to appreciate all the fans from Stoke"

"you guys will forever stay in my heart and Goodluck for the rest of the season."