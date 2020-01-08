Osimhen Speaks On Real Madrid and Barcelona Links

Listen to article

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has revealed that he was flattered by reports linking him with Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Lille striker who has enjoyed a prolific form this season scoring 10 goals with three assists in the league.

He has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Tottenham in the last two months.

“I’m flattered by the interest of these great clubs,”

Osimhen said in an interview with NationSport. “But currently, I’m happy in Lille and playing regularly which is one of the most important things for me as a young player.

“It’s important for me so that I can improve and grow up; Lille has given me the platform to show case my talent to the world.

“I’m happy and I would like to stay here for a long time. But whatever the club wants is what I’m going to do. It’s a wonderful club with great history; the fans have been good to me and I feel at home here.

“I want to continue to work towards the club’s objectives as well as my own goals,” he affirmed.

Osimhen lost out of the Caf Youth player of the year award to Achraf Hakimi.