Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In The World
Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the world with a staggering worth of 265.2m euros.
Cristiano Ronaldo misses out of the list as released by CIES Football Observatory rankings.
Lionel Messi is in a distant 10th position, while Neymar occupies the 19th position.
1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 265.2m euros
2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 227.7m euros
3. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) 175.1m euros
4. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) 168,9m euros
5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 155m euros
6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 150.5m euros
7. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 134.3m euros
8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 125-5m euros
9. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) 123.6m euros
10. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 115.7m euros
11. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 115.6m euros
12. James Maddison (Leicester City) 112.4m euros
13. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 112m euros
14. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 111.5m euros
15. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 110.5m euros
16. Richarlison de Andrade (Everton) 104m euros
17. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 103.1 m euros
18. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) 100.6m euros
19. Neymar (PSG) 100.4m euros
20. Romelo Lukaku (Inter) 100.2m euros