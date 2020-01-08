Mbappe Is The Most Valuable Player In The World

Listen to article

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the world with a staggering worth of 265.2m euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses out of the list as released by CIES Football Observatory rankings.

Lionel Messi is in a distant 10th position, while Neymar occupies the 19th position.

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 265.2m euros

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 227.7m euros

3. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) 175.1m euros

4. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) 168,9m euros

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 155m euros

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 150.5m euros

7. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 134.3m euros

8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 125-5m euros

9. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) 123.6m euros

10. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 115.7m euros

11. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 115.6m euros

12. James Maddison (Leicester City) 112.4m euros

13. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 112m euros

14. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 111.5m euros

15. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 110.5m euros

16. Richarlison de Andrade (Everton) 104m euros

17. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 103.1 m euros

18. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) 100.6m euros

19. Neymar (PSG) 100.4m euros

20. Romelo Lukaku (Inter) 100.2m euros