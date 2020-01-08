Mane, Oshoala Win 2019 CAF Player Of The Year Awards

Listen to article

Liverpool star Saido Mane has been named the 2019 African Player of the Year.

The Senegalese International defeated Mohammed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to win his first ever African player of the year award.

Mane enjoyed an outstanding 2019 winning the Champions League, World Club Cup, Uefa Super Cup and also guiding Senegal to the 2019 Nations Cup final which they lost against Algeria.

He also won the highest goal scorer in the premier league last season alongside Mohammed Salah and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang with 22 goals apiece.

Mane scored 34 goals and recorded 12 assists in 2019.

"I am really happy and at the same time I am really proud to win this award," said Mane at the ceremony organised by the Confederation of African Football in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Hurghada.

"It's a big day for me."

Achraf Hakimi was named the youth player of the year beating Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze to the award.

Algeria won the team of the year award, while their coach Djamel Belmadi went home with the coach of the year gong.

Riyad Mahrez's goal against Nigeria earned him the goal of the year award.

Barcelona and Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala won her fourth African player of the year award to cap off a brilliant year.

List Of Winners

Men’s Player Of The Year – Sadio Mane ( Senegal)

Women’s Player Of The Year- Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

African Youth Player Of The Year- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Women’s National Team Of The Year- Cameroon

Men’s Team Of The Year- Algeria

Women’s Coach Of The Year- Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Men’s Coach Of The Year – Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Federation Of The Year- Egyptian Football Association

Club President Of The Year- Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)

Goal Of The Year – Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Interclub Player Of The Year – Tarek Hamed

Special Award- Kodjovi Obilale.

Wilfred Ndidi missed out of the CAF team of the year.

CAF ‘FIFPro’ Best XI of the Year:

Onana, Aurier, Matip, Koulibaly, Hakimi, Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Ziyech, Salah, Aubameyang, Mane