Eyimba Sack Abd'allah  After Plateau United Spanking 

Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba have sacked their head coach, Usman Abd'allah following a run of five matches without a win.

The People's Elephant lost scandalously to Plateau United by going down 4-0 in Jos on Sunday and they also lost their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Paradou 1-0 last week.

Abd'allah led Enyimba to their 8th league title last season but the team's form has not been encouraging, he will be replaced by his assistant, Fatai Osho on an interim basis.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, nor in haste," club chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu noted.

“Results and performances since the start of this season have been very unimpressive and the club must take action to forestall further setbacks.

“We are speaking to the players too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results always and we can’t accept nothing less.”

“The club wishes coach Usman Abd’allah the best for the future and thank him for his service.”

Enyimba are back in NPFL action on Wednesday with a clash against Kwara United at the Aba Township Stadium.