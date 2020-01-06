Ronaldo Scores First Ever Serie A Hat-Trick 

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help Juventus to a 4-0 victory over Cagliari.

The Portuguese captain scores his first treble for Juventus in the league and his 56th career hat-trick.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus just after the restart when he took advantage of Radnan Klavan error to break Cagliari' resistance.

He increased the lead for Juventus from the penalty spot after Dybala was fouled in the box before completing his hat-trick with a low drive effort.

Ronaldo also had a hand in the fourth goal when he assisted Gonzalo Higuain to hand the hosts the maximum points.

The 34-year-old has scored in each of his last five league matches for Juventus, his best goalscoring return since he joined the club in 2018.

Ronaldo is the second player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A after Alexis Sanchez.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in the league this season with two assists.