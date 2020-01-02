Arsenal Beat Manchester United, Southampton Pip Tottenham

Listen to article

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to hand Mikel Arteta his first win in charge of the Gunners.

Nicholas Pepe opened the scoring early in the first half with a fine individual effort to score his fifth goal of the season.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos increased Arsenal's lead when he diverted Pepe's corner from close range just before half time.

Manchester United were without Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, Arsenal produced a stunning first half performance to blow the visitors away in the first half and they never recovered.

The defeat leaves Manchester United fifth in the table, five points behind Chelsea.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Southampton to dent their champions league hopes and also lost Harry Kane to a hamstring Injury.

Danny Ings scored Southampton's winning goal in the 17th minute to give the hosts the maximum points.

Leicester City recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle courtesy of goals from Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and substitute Hamza Choudhury.

Chelsea played out a frustrating 1-1 draw with Brighton away from home.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead in the 10th minute, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick rescued a point for Brighton.

Manchester City ended Ancelotti's winning run as Everton manager with a 2-1 victory thanks to a brace from Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison scored Everton consolation goal.

Norwich and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw, while West Ham spanked Bournemouth 4-0 to hand David Moyes a resounding victory in his first match in charge of the Hammers.

Watford continued their resurgence with a 2-1 victory over Wolves.

Aston Villa defeated Burnley 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.