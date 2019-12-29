Chelsea Fight Back To Beat Arsenal, Liverpool Pip Stubborn Wolves 

Listen to article

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring with a close range header early in the first half.

Chelsea were largely second best to Arsenal in the opening half an hour, Lampard took off the ineffective Emerson and brought on Jorginho, a move which proved to be a masterstroke as Chelsea regained their composure and dictated the pace of the match.

The first half ended in favor of Arsenal, the visitors started from where they left off in the second half.

Jorginho restored parity when Arsenal's goalkeeper failed to handle an aerial ball which fell kindly to Jorginho, who made no mistake from a close range.

Tammy Abraham finished off a superb team move he started with a cool finish to deny Mikel Arteta his first win as Arsenal manager.

"We were so awful for the first 30 minutes; slow, lethargic, nervous," Lampard told BBC Sport.

"We gave Arsenal everything they wanted. We made the change early, felt it had to be done, and second half we dominated.

"You can accept a miss-pass but you can't accept lethargy in a London derby. The players were told that and they delivered. The second half was nothing to do with tactics, it was all to do with spirit and desire."

Liverpool defeated Wolves 1-0 to maintain their mammoth lead in the premier league thanks to Mane's goal just before half time.

Manchester City recorded a gritty 2-0 victory against Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium to bounce back from the defeat against Wolves.

De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were on target for the defending champions.