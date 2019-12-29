Rohr Must Reside In Nigeria To Earn New Contract - NFF

Listen

Amaju Pinnick has revealed that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will be asked to live in Nigeria as part of the stringent conditions attached to his new contract which will be renewed in January.

The German tactician was appointed in 2016 and he has guided the Super Eagles to the FIFA World Cup and Nations Cup.

According to NFF President, Amaju Pinnick negotiations for Rohr's new contract will begin in January

"We will start negotiating the new contract with Rohr in January. That would give us time to plan for the qualifiers, which begin in March,”

“We are not going to compromise our national integrity again. He must live in Nigeria and can go to Europe two or three times a year.

“He can stay either in Lagos or Abuja, where we are ready to provide a befitting accommodation for him. Other national teams’ coaches live in the countries where they work and ours cannot be different.

“I must admit that the last contract was loose in so many areas, but we want to correct that now.”

Pinnick also insisted the NFF technical committee will henceforth scrutinise Rohr’s list of players invited to the national team.

“We are getting into a very critical time in the World Cup qualifiers and we must be ready if we desired to be in Qatar," he added.