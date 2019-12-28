Wolves Fight Back To Beat Manchester City 

Listen

Wolves defeated Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic premier league encounter on Friday night.

Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City a 2-0 lead with a brace after Ederson was sent off for a foul on Doherty.

Adama Traore reduced the deficit after the restart, Raul Jimenez equalised with eight minutes to go and Matt Doherty hit the winner to send Molineux wild in the 89th minute.

Wolves became the second team to beat Pep Guardiola's team home and away after Chelsea.

City suffered another blow in the match when Sergio Aguero limped off the pitch injured early in the first half.

The defeat all but ended City hopes of winning the premier league for a third consecutive time.

City lost a Premier League game having led by two or more goals for the first time since April 2018, when they were beaten 3-2 at home by Manchester United.

Guardiola has reluctantly accepted that City's title bid is over and attention has been shifted to a second place battle with Leicester City.

"It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester," Guardiola added.

"We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that's the situation."

Winger Bernardo Silva added: "It is a really bad situation for us.

A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point.

"We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."

Wolves will hope to continue their impressive form against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.