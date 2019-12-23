Arsenal Can Qualify For Champions League - Leno 

Listen

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is confident that Mikel Arteta can guide to a top-four finish this season.

Arteta was named as Arsenal's new coach last week after the club sacked Unai Emery for poor performances.

Leno who kept his first clean sheet in 10 league matches is refusing to give up on champions league football returning to the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Uefa Champions League since 2015.

“Of course, because I think there are still many games,” said the German keeper, when asked if he thought the top four was still a possibility.

“We play against all the top six. We have a lot of opportunities to win games against them. We still believe. It is in our hands.

“We have to show mentality, we have to play good football and I think then we will have opportunities.

“When we just speak about tactics or quality or what was in the past, it doesn’t matter. I think the only way is that we work hard, that we get back our strong mentality and then I think I am confident we can reach our target.”

Arteta will take charge of his first Arsenal match on Boxing Day against Bournemouth after watching the goalless draw against Everton from the stands.