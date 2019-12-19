El Clasico Ended Goalless For The First Time In 17 Years

Real Madrid and Barcelona played out a goalless draw at the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid dominated proceedings but failed to find the target.

That was the first goalless draw in the Classico in 17 years which largely exposed both teams poor form.

The visitors had 12 shots at goal before the interval but they were denied by Ter Stegen and Gerard Pique cleared off a goal bound header from Casemiro.

Gareth Bale's goal was narrowly ruled out for offside and the fixture ended scoreless for the first time since November, 2002.

Real Madrid had two penalty appeals waved away for challenges on Varane and Ramos is clearly unhappy about it.

"Today we saw a great Real Madrid side with a lot of character which is exactly the image we wanted to give. We went out to try and take the ball off them and we created a lot of chances," he told reporters.

"We watched the penalty appeals at halftime and they seemed pretty clear, they are both penalties but we can't change that. VAR is there to help but today we didn't get that bit of luck."

Barcelona looked short of ideas, with Lionel Messi their only source of inspiration.

The game was rescheduled from October 26 due to the political turmoil in Catalonia.

The draw left Barca on top with 36 points after 17 games with superior goal difference with Real also on 36, five clear of Sevilla.