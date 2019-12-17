Tottenham Eye Osimhen Signing In January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen from Lille in the January transfer window.

Mourinho is looking for more options in other to keep Harry Kane fresh and he is interested in Victor Osimhen who can play as a striker or as a winger

according to a report in Jeunes Footeux.

Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for Lille in all competition this season.

Mourinho is also interested in Osimhen’s Lille teammate Boubakary Soumare who plays as a defensive midfielder.

The young midfielder has earned rave reviews for his energetic performances in Ligue 1 this season.

Lille are expected to fight against the release of their two key players.

Osimhen scored a memorable goal for Lille against Chelsea in the Champions league and also scored a brace for Nigeria in the last international break against Lesotho.