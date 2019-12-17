UCL: Chelsea Draw Bayern Munich, Man City To Slug It Out With Real Madrid 

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League second round, Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea while Borussia Dortmund will slug it out with PSG.

Barcelona have been drawn with Napoli and Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will battle it out for a place in the quarter finals.

The first legs will be played on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February with the return clashes on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March.

The 2020 Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, on May 30.

Chelsea will be taking on Bayern Munich for the first time after winning the champions league trophy by beating the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool will be staging a return to the Wanda Metropolitano where they won the champions league last season to face Atletico Madrid.

Second round draw in full

Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona