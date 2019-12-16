Kipchoge Wins BBC World Star Of The Year Award 

Kenyan Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge has been voted BBC Sport Personality's World Sports Star of the Year.

Eliud Kipchoge made history by breaking the two-hour barrier in Marathon. Kipchoge won the London marathon for the fourth consecutive time.

Kipchoge won his first individual world championship title in 2003 by winning the junior race at the 2010 and 2011 IAAF World Cross Country Championship since then he has been breaking records.

He completed 26.2 miles (42.2km) in one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria.

The Legendary Marathon runner beat off stiff competition from American gymnast Simone Biles, South Africa's Rugby captain Siya Kolisi, Australian cricketer Steve Smith, American golfer Tiger Woods and USA footballer Megan Rapinoe in an online vote to win the award.

Kipchoge has revealed that he will not get complacent after winning the prestigious award and he has set his sight on winning an unprecedented fifth Marathon race in London.

'It is a little difficult to determine the next call,' he says. 'But I trust that when I wake up every day is another challenge.

I will take a big challenge in London next year to win for the fifth time, it is not easy. It is a big challenge now.'