Manchester City Spank Arsenal, Everton Hold Manchester United 

Manchester City compounded Arsenal's woes with a 3-0 victory at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.

Kelvin De Bruyne produced a sensational performance to put Arsenal to the sword and the contest was over in the first half an hour.

The Belgium International opened the scoring in the second minute with a fine strike before adding the second just before half time to give City a commanding lead in the first half.

De Bruyne also assisted Raheem Sterling with a superb pass to increase City's lead and condemn Arsenal to another heavy loss.

City still remain 14 points adrift of Liverpool in the premier league title race.

Arsenal failed to muster any threat against City as question marks were once again raised about their shambolic defending.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof diverted into his own net to give Everton the lead in the before half time.

Mason Greenwood came off the bench to rescue a point for Manchester United with a tidy finish.

Everton defeated Chelsea in their last match and they were close to victory against United but they lost concentration at the crucial stage of the match.

Tottenham continued their resurgence under Jose Mourinho with a late 2-1 win against Wolves at the Molineux.

Lucas Moura's early goal was canceled out by Adama Traore.

Jan Verthrogen scored the winning goal in the 91st minute to give Tottenham the maximum points.

Tottenham are three points behind Chelsea in the 5th position.