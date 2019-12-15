Liverpool Beat Watford To Move Ten Points Clear, Bournemouth Pip Chelsea

Liverpool defeated Watford 2-0 to move ten points clear ahead of Leicester City on the premier league log.

Mohammed Salah continued his recent goalscoring form by scoring a brace to give Liverpool the maximum points, the victory also extended their unbeaten run in the league to 17 matches.

Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw against Norwich.

Teemu Pukki gave Norwich a shock lead before Tom Krul's own goal restored parity for Leicester.

Norwich City held on to deny the visitors their ninth straight victory.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lost four of their last five matches in the premier league including two at home.

They have struggled for goals in the last few games and they paid dearly for it against Bournemouth where they failed to create any clearcut chance.

Dan Gosling scored the only goal to end Bournemouth's losing run in the league.

Sheffield United defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at Bramall Lane to sit four points behind Chelsea.

Burnley recorded a 1-0 victory over Newcastle while West Ham relieved the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini with a 1-0 victory at Southampton.

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Sunday, Wolves play host to Tottenham and Arsenal have a big clash against Manchester City at home.