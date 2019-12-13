Mane Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Award

Liverpool winger Saido Mane has been named the premier league player of the month of November.

The 27-year-old was in a terrific form in November scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Mane beat off stiff competitions from the likes of Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu, Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez and Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset to win the award.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp also won the November premier league manager of the month.

Mane has now won the award three times since joining Liverpool in August 2017 and March 2019.

The Senegalese international has scored ten goals for Liverpool in the premier league this season.