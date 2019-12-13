Uchenna Kanu Wins US Player Of The Year Award

Super Falcons Star Uchenna Kanu named the US Women’ s Player of the Year by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics .

The striker won the prize following one of the most decorated collegiate outings in NAIA history, having emerged the all-time career leader with 157 goals and 366 points. ​

The Award was decided by NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven women's coaches and three 11-member teams on Wednesday.

Uchenna Kanu scored ten goals to help the Super Falcons to WAFU Cup glory in May.

The 21-year-old also impressed at the FIFA World Cup in France as Nigeria reached the second round for the first time in 20 years.

Kanu graduated with Bachelor of Science in Sports Science and also helped Pensacola to win the US Women's Premier Soccer League title.