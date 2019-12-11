Stop Comparing Osimhen With Yekini - Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Ikpeba has advised Victor Osimhen not to see himself as the new Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen has been likened to Rashidi Yekini by some section of the Nigeria football followers.

The former Golden Eaglet star has enjoyed a fruitful season so far in the French league scoring 11 goals in 21 appearances for Lille.

He was also on target for Nigeria against Lesotho but Ikpeba has urged him not to be carried away with his recent form

“When a boy is doing so well and he starts thinking I’ve landed, that’s the problem with these young lads. Landing so early can make life difficult for these young lads,” Ikpeba told Brila

“Kelechi (Iheanacho) has gone through some very bad runs but it’s great that we can see the quality of player he is. He is a good player, but it’s just the mental aspect that is the problem with these young lads.

“I spoke with Victor (Osimhen) recently in Uyo, I told him he should put his legs down, he should not get carried away, the journey is still long, he is not the new (Rashidi) Yekini yet, he has the potential to be one of the best strikers we have in Nigeria and the Super Eagles.

“So these players, people around them have to tell them the truth. They have to keep on working hard to get to the top of their professional career.”

Victor Ikpeba won the African player of the year in 1997 while playing for Nigeria and Monaco