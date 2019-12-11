Inter Milan, Ajax Crash Out Of Champions League

Inter Milan and Ajax have crashed out of the Uefa Champions League after losing their respective matches.

Inter Milan needed a victory against Barcelona to stand a chance of qualifying but they lost 2-1.

Barcelona young star Ansu Fati scored the winning goal to hand the visitors the maximum points.

Borrusia Dortmund defeated Slavia Prague 2-1 to finish second behind Barcelona thereby sending Inter Milan to the Europa League.

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 victory over Lille to book their place in the champions league second round, courtesy of goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta, Loic Remy scored the only goal for Lille.

Ajax lost to Valencia 1-0 to crash out of the Uefa Champions league in the group stage.

Rodrigo scored the only goal of the match to ensure Valencia finish the group in the first position followed by Chelsea.

Mohammed Salah scored a stunning goal to help Liverpool to a second round place in the champions league as they ran out 2-0 winners against Salzburg, Naby Keita added the second goal.

Napoli spanked Genk 4-0 to join Liverpool as the second placed team in Group E.

Chelsea 2-1 Lille

Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Praha

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig

Benfica 3-0 Zenit

Ajax 0-1 Valencia

Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona